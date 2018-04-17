Mumbai crime: 60-year-old man rapes teenage granddaughter in Nalasopara, arrested

The accused who was the 14-year-old victim's maternal grandfather, lived in the same house as her, and her mother

In a horrifying incident, a 60-year-old man raped his teenage granddaughter on April 11. The Nalasopara police have confirmed the accused's arrest lastweek.

The accused who was the 14-year-old victim's maternal grandfather, lived in the same house as her, and her mother. He allegedly waited till his daughter left the house for work at 9am and committed the crime.

A report in the Times of India quotes a police officer as having stated, "He tied up her hands and legs and abused her sexually." The victim reportedly confided in her mother, despite her grandfather's threats against doing so.

The TOI report adds that the accused has been booked for rape and sent to police custody after a medical examination confirmed the assault. The maximum sentence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) is life imprisonment.

