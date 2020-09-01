Mumbai Crime: 66-year-old sodomises 4-year-old grandchild, booked

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Monday booked a 66-year-old man for allegedly sodomising his four-year-old grandchild. According to police officials, the alleged incident came to light after the victim's father, an advocate, filed a complaint against the accused on Saturday.

In his complaint, the victim's father claimed that his son was sexually assaulted for the first time in February. According to a report in Hindustan Times, when the accused committed the crime again this month, the child told his father about it. Post which, the victim's father filed an FIR with the Cuffe Parade police.

The accused has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

