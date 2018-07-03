Mumbai Crime: 75-year-old man pushed to death in clash over eve-teasing

Mumbra Police cops arrest suspects and produce them in court

It all started when 22-year-old Mumbra resident Abdul Khalid approached his eight-year-old neighbour and tried to initiate a conversation with her. She complained to her brothers Nisar Shaikh, 24, and Wasim Shaikh, 22, and the duo picked up a fight with Khalid over the issue. Soon, things took an ugly turn and the brothers started assaulting Khalid.

When his 75-year-old grandfather Yunus Ali Sayyed intervened, the duo pushed him. Sayyed fell on a broken wall and plunged three floors down. After a complaint was filed, and the Mumbra police arrested the brothers and produced them in court. They have been remanded in police custody till July 10. "Sayyed, who recently lost his wife, was staying with his grandson at Rashid Compound in Mumbra. The family is of the opinion that Khalid was just talking to the child and had even invited her to his house, but her family took it the wrong way,” said a police officer.

Police says Speaking to mid-day, K Pasalkar, the senior police inspector from Mumbra police station said, "On Sunday when the girl was playing outside her house on the third floor, Khalid started teasing her. The girl started crying and complained to her family about the incident. Soon, Nisar and Wasim along with their friends went to Khalid’s house and started an argument over the matter."

"The brothers attacked Khalid with an iron rod. It was then that his grandfather Sayyed intervened. When he tried to resolve

the matter, the brothers pushed him towards a broken wall," he added.

Another officer said, "Sayyed had received serious injuries in the incident. Though he was immediately rushed to Kalsekar hospital, he died during treatment. Later his family members filed a complaint in the matter."

