Mumbai Crime: Auto driver rapes orphan girl and tries to kill her, flees

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old orphan girl was raped by an auto driver. The girl then jumped out of the auto in an attempt to save her life. The incident occurred near MIDC in Mahape. After raping the girl the diver allegedly tried taking her to another spot. Fearing for her life, the girl jumped out of the auto and suffered several injuries. She was found unconscious by bystanders who thought it was an accident and took her first to a doctor and then a hospital nearby. On gaining consciousness, the girl narrated the entire incident to the police as per Hindustan Times.

As per the police the girl is an orphan and lived with her grandmother in Digha. She had recently started working at a company in Mahape, after finishing her schooling. An officer from the Rabale MIDC police station said, "A day before the incident, she had taken the same auto to reach home from work. Thus, the auto driver knew her timing and planned to commit the crime the next day."

The next day, around 7pm the autodriver asked her if he could drop her home and she boarded the auto since she knew him. The officer said, "The driver then took her to a forest area in MIDC and raped her. He asked her to not reveal it to anyone. He told the girl that he would drop her home." He added, As the driver started heading towards Digha, the girl found something amiss in his behaviour. She thought he may be planning to kill her. As the auto was taking a U-turn at a signal, the girl jumped out.

The driver fled the spot. Another officer said, "The driver is from Solapur and stays in a rented house in Digha. The girl remembered the registration number of his auto and we reached out to its owner who gave the driver’s name and address. After committing the crime, the driver went to his house and then ran away. He has two kids and a pregnant wife at home. He also called one of his friends’ wives in Digha to check if the police had come searching for him. His phone has been switched off since Sunday. We have formed multiple teams to nab him. The girl is doing well now." The police have registered a case under sections 363 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

