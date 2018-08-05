Mumbai Crime: Bikers assault television actress and son; break car windows

crime

The incident took place in Bharat Nagar, Versova, soon after her car had brushed against the bike by accident

Akash Ghatkar and Mahesh Mokal

On Friday morning, a television actress was driving her son to school, when two bikers attacked her car and broke a window. The incident took place in Bharat Nagar, Versova, soon after her car had brushed against the bike by accident.

The rider and his friend who was riding pillion started verbally abusing her before shattering the passenger-seat window. Her son and the caretaker were in the backseat of the car.

"It was a horrible experience. Surprisingly, no passersby came to our rescue," said the actress, who filed a complaint at the Versova police station. The police arrested the accused within five hours with the help of CCTV footage. The accused are identified as Mahesh Mokal, 30, and Akash Ghatkar, 22. Both were produced before court and remanded to police custody.

