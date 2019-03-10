Mumbai crime branch arrests man in 2011 murder case

crime

Mumbai crime branch's unit 7 have arrested a 34-year-old accused in a murder case who was wanted since 2014. The arrested accused has been identified as Balu Prakash Chavan and is a resident of Mulund (W).

According to the police, Balu and the other three accused have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder which they committed in 2011. During that time, the police had booked them under sections 302 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

An officer said, "Balu was lodged in Nashik jail, from where he was released on 14-day parole on 28th August 2014. He did not return to jail post that."

On Friday, based on reliable information received by API Mahesh Patankar, DCP detection Akbar Pathan formed a team under the supervision of PI Satish Taware. The team was immediately asked to go to Pimpri in Pune and they nabbed the accused there.

An officer said, "When we caught him, he revealed that after he jumped parole, he got married to his girlfriend in 2014 and was staying with her in Pune. They have two children."

"We then handed him over to the Mulund police station for a further legal process," said another officer."

