Mumbai: Crime branch likely to file closure report in 19-yr-old woman's gangrape case due to lack of evidence

Mumbai police is likely to file C-summary report in a 19-year-old woman’s gang-rape case, which was transferred to Chunabhatti police station from Begumpura police station in Aurangabad last year. The case was being investigated by the crime branch after the matter gained wide coverage in media.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped on July 7, 2019, in Chembur where she had gone to attend the birthday party of her friend. The victim hailed from Ghansangvi in Jalna and had come to visit her brother residing in Chembur in July last year.

She was repeatedly raped by three other friends of the accused as well. After she regained consciousness, they threatened her with dire consequences. The victim didn’t inform anyone about the incident but her health kept deteriorating.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

After the incident, the victim’s brother checked her mobile phone. “I had seen 54 missed calls from accused Rehman Shaikh’s number; there was also one message reading ‘bhai ko kya bola, mere ko puch raha tha kya’ (what did you tell your brother, was he inquiring about me),” victim’s brother told Mid-day.

She was admitted to Jalna General Hospital but her health worsened, so she was shifted to Ghati hospital in Aurangabad where she succumbed to her injuries.

“We have thoroughly investigated the case but have not got any evidence against the suspects. We checked the CDR of the suspect who had called the survivor but his tower location did not match the crime scene. We also conducted their brain mapping but it did not yield to any lead in the case. Even the medical report didn't give us any lead. So, we are now mulling over filing a C-summary report by next week in the wake of lack of evidence against the suspect,” said a senior police officer from the crime branch requesting anonymity.

The victim’s brother said, “We belong to the lowest strata of society. There is no respect for us. We are being treated like dust by the police who told the court that we created this drama to gain publicity. What publicity we will get out of this tragedy? How cheap it is! Now I have learnt that cops are about to close the case, we are helpless as the rapists and killers of my sister will be let off the legal hook.”

It is to be noted that inspector Deepak Surve, who was in-charge of Chunabhatti police station when the victim's brother had visited there to inquire about the progress of the investigation, was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for driving him away from the police station.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news