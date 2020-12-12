Mumbai Crime: Cops bust African drug dealers who went local, learnt Hindi, wed Indians

The Unit XI of Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly supplying drugs in India through local peddlers. The foreign nationals belong to the West African country, Ivory Coast, who came to India a few years ago on a tourist visa but did not return even after it expired. Investigations revealed that they had been learning the local language and had married Indian women to expand their business.



Dinanath and Sunny Sahu

The accused have been identified as Flugance alias Rollas alias Mustafa Loud, 31 and Germain Jerry Abah, 29 from Ivory Coast. Their local peddlers are Dinanath alias Tuntun Rangnath Chauhan, 33 and Sunny Sahu, 34. The four were apprehended in Kandivli when the foreigners came on a two-wheeler to deliver a consignment of Mephedrone, also known as MD, to the Indians waiting in an auto-rickshaw.

The information was received by senior police inspector Sunil Mane of Unit XI. "All were arrested redhanded. We recovered 700 grams of Mephedrone worth `1.4 crore. They have been remanded to police custody," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akbar Pathan (Detection-1).

"Investigations revealed that more associates of the foreigners came as tourists and students. They keep their supply in India running conspicuously. Earlier, they were staying in Mira Road and in some places in Navi Mumbai. Now they have spread to Nalasopara, Vasai and Virar too," a Unit XI officer said.

"Some of them have married Indian women to live here. The community of these suppliers is strong and comes to the rescue of their associates, saying they have been illegally framed. They never co-operate with the investigation," the officer added. "Speaking the local language is a demand of their business as they have to deal with peddlers. They have learnt Hindi but they are not speaking in the language to delay the probe," said Mane.

