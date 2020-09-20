Mumbai Crime: Cops looking for hooligans who thrashed petrol pump staff in Vasai

Cops have intensified their search to nab the men who assaulted the staff members of a petrol pump in Vasai. Pic/Hanif Patel

Cops have intensified their search operation in Sopara village in order to arrest the dozens of men, who attacked staff members at Bharat Petroleum petrol pump in Vasai on Friday evening. The staff had refused to refill the fuel tank of a couple of the accused because they were not wearing masks.

The scuffle between the accused and the staff started after the latter told the bikers to wear masks as per government norms. The verbal fight turned ugly and snowballed into fisticuffs after the bikers alerted their companions, who barged into the premises 30 minutes later, and assaulted the staff despite the presence of two policemen.

The incident lasted for a few minutes after which the accused disappeared. The assailants also injured a female staff member, whose statement was recorded at the Manikpur police station on Saturday morning. Sources told mid-day that most of the assailants, aged 21 to 34, were residents of Sopara village in Nalasopara.



Mukesh Patel

"We are searching for the accused. The female staff who was assaulted in incident the has been made a witness in the case," said Rajendra Kamble, inspector at the Manikpur police station, where a case of rioting and assault has been registered against the absconding group of men. Sources have told mid-day that the two cops who were present at the scene during the incident may face a departmental enquiry for failing to stop the assault.

The police have seized footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.

"Two youth had come to refill their fuel tank on their scooter bearing the registration number MH 48 AZ 6693. They were not wearing masks, so my staff told them to wear a mask first and then step out of their homes because of the pandemic. This created a long queue of bikers at the fuel station," said Karan Patel, owner of the petrol pump.

"My brother intervened and told the biker to move his vehicle so that others can get their fuel tanks refilled. But they were very adamant. So, we informed the police. On seeing him call, the duo tried to flee. My brother stopped them and switched off the ignition of their bike. Meanwhile, one of the accused had called their accomplices who assaulted staff members, including a female employee."

