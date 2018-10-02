Mumbai Crime: Cops rescue 7 bar girls during raid in Grant Road
The Gamdevi police on Saturday rescued seven bar girls who were hidden in a cavity inside Sandeep Palace Bar in Grant road in Mumbai.
In a late night raid conducted by DCP Shivdeep Lande, the police arrested 12 customers, 5 waiters, one cashier, and a manager. They also seized a dance clip and cash worth Rs 46,400.
A case has been registered at Gamdevi Police station under sections 294, 114 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 3,8(1)(2)(4) of Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar rooms and Protection of Dignity of Woman Act 2016.'
