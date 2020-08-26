Mumbai Crime: Couple, auto driver arrested for chain snatching in Andheri

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police arrested a couple and an auto-rickshaw driver for snatching gold chain from a woman at Andheri's Lokhandwala. The alleged incident took place on Sunday at around 5 pm when the victim was on her way to buy vegetables.

According to police officials, the woman, identified as Jayshree Jain (61), had gone to buy vegetables near Maheshwari Bhavan at Lokhandwala when a man came from behind and snatched her gold chain. The man fled in an auto-rickshaw after snatching the gold chain worth Rs 65,500, reports Hindustan Times. Luckily, passersby who tried to chase the auto-rickshaw noted down the vehicle's registration number, a police official said.

Kiran Pawar, assistant police inspector (API) of Oshiwara police station, where a FIR was registered, said, "We scanned CCTV footage of that area and managed to get the missing digits of the vehicle’s registration number with the help of the traffic police personnel. Later, we tracked down the auto and arrested the driver, Laxman Pujari."

During interrogation, Pujari revealed the names of those involved in the chain-snatching incident. Raju Das (31) and Lata Kale (40), who are husband and wife, were arrested on Monday evening, Pawar said. Ther auto-driver confessed that he and Kale were waiting in the vehicle while Das snatched the gold chain.

All the three accused were identified to be residents of Gazdhar Bandh area in Santacruz (West). Dayanand Bangar, senior police inspector, Oshiwara police station, said, "Pujari has seven cases of theft, burglary and chain snatching registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai. We have not found any criminal record against Das and Kale until now."

