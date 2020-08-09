Mumbai Crime: Doctor booked for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl in Bhiwandi

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The Mumbai police on Thursday filed a case against a Bhiwandi-based doctor for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. According to police officials, the accused doctor is still at large. The survivor was allegedly assaulted when she visited the accused doctor Badrujama Khan, with her younger brother after she had cold and fever.

In her complaint, the minor girl alleged that the doctor made her wait till the end, while other patients were called according to turns, reports Hindustan Times.

The complaint stated, "After the last patient left, he allegedly asked the compounder to bring something to eat and called the girl inside. Later, he asked the girl's brother to bring more money and locked the clinic. He then sexually assaulted the girl and threatened her against saying a word about it to anyone."

The incident came to light after the minor narrated the ordeal to her aunt following which a complaint was filed with the Shantinagar police station. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and section 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

