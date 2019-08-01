Doctor raped, filmed by former classmate, registers complaint

crime

The Chikhali police are probing a case where a doctor was raped, filmed and blackmailed by the accused

In a shocking incident, a woman doctor approached the police after she was fed up with constant blackmail, being filmed and raped by a former classmate, against two people including a Mumbai-based resident. The incident came to light after the victim who is a doctor, lodged a complaint with Chikhali police station against Ravindra Lasane (30), a resident of Navi Mumbai and Deepak Patil, a resident of Chikali.

In this regard, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code which comprises of an unnatural offence without consent (377), rape (376), molestation (354), poising (328) and an act done with common intention (34). The victim and the suspect Lasane are known to each other and were studying in the same college in Ahmednagar since 2009. The victim claimed that she was raped in 2010 by giving her a sedative drink.

Police Sub Inspector Ratna Sawant of Chikhali police station who is investigating the case said, "Post the incident, the victim moved on in her life and later she completed her studies and got married. Lasane managed to get her number recently and started threatening her, blackmailing her and demanded a physical relationship. The victim was further threatened that he will make the pictures and video of the incident viral and also share them with her husband. Based on this, she planned to give him money. For some videos, she was threatened and raped by Lasane."

She added, "On July 28, she planned to give him Rs 4 lakh as he demanded sexual favours. She feared societal taboos. He again demanded money and a relationship with him as well as with Patil. Fed up with such torture, she approached us. We are probing the case."

