Mumbai Crime: DRI seizes Red Sanders worth Rs 4.52 crore from Jawaharlal Nehru Port

The DRI has arrested one person who is said to be involved in the smuggling of the Red Sanders. Further investigation is in progress

The Red Sanders that were seized by the DRI at Nhava Sheva port

An intelligence was developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai that some identified people are attempting to export Red Sanders to Malaysia via Nhava Sheva port. Accordingly, the container was identified and examined. In the Export documents, the goods had been declared as 648 Cartons of “Polyester Yarn” weighing 18.522 MTs.

On examination of the said consignment, 9040 Kgs of wooden logs of different sizes appears to be Red Sander logs were found concealed with “Draw Textured Yarn of Polyester (Mix Colour)” and Rice bags. Rice bags were used to compensate the total weight of declared cargo to avoid any suspicion.

Red Sanders, endemic to the Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh is an endangered species, listed in the Appendix-II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora & Fauna (CITES). Export of the same is prohibited under the EXIM policy in force.

Accordingly, the 9040 Kgs of logs of Red Sanders having an illicit international value of Rs. 4,52,00,000/- approx, which were attempted to be illegally exported out of India under Shipping Bill No. 7356612 dated September 4, 2018, have been seized today along with the trailer valued at Rs.6,50,000/- used for transportation of the said Red Sander Logs and the cover cargo comprising Polyester Yarn and Rice totally valued at Rs. 10,03,460/- under Section 110 of the Customs Act,1962 under the reasonable belief that they are liable to confiscation under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962.

One person involved in the said smuggling has been placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Red Sanders Wood has a great demand in the Far East Asian countries like China and Japan for its uses in furniture and in traditional Asian medicine. Further investigation is in progress.

