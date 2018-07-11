Mumbai Crime: Drunk constable thrashes neighbour, slaps his friends

The incident happened at Gauripada in Kalyan around 12.30 am

Mahesh Khaire who was thrashed

A constable attached to Ulhasnagar police station allegedly thrashed a neighbour and slapped two of his friends in Kalyan, in an inebriated state on Tuesday. Khadakpada police have not registered an FIR saying he was not on duty.

The incident happened at Gauripada in Kalyan around 12.30 am. Mahesh Khaire, 24, was talking to his friends, when the accused cop, Ravindra Tayde, 42, allegedly started shouting at them. They alleged that despite telling him that he and Khaire were neighbours, Tayde beat them up.

Khaire said, "Tayde asked why we were standing there, where we stay etc. I said I stay in your building, uncle. He kept asking the same. So I told him we are not thieves I stay here and we laughed. He then began slapping me."

Khaire said he even took Tayde to his house where his family members told him that he stayed there, but he continued to beat him. One of Khaire's friends even shot a video of the beating. Only when Tayde’s son came and told him Khaire stayed in the same building, did he stop.

Khadakpada police, however, took only an NC. Senior PI B A Kadam said, "The constable was not on duty so it was just a fight in the society. We have taken an NC under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC, the victim can approach the court.”

Tayde was not reachable for comment.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bikers chase down drunk constable, get him arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates