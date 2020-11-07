Mumbai Crime: Duo kidnaps man from outside home, act caught on CCTV camera

A screenshot of the CCTV footage shows Manish Harshe (in blue) at the gate of his building speaking to the men who had come in an autorickshaw

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit XI has said that it has arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping a 52-year-old RPI leader, Manish Harshe. The duo allegedly forced Harshe to drink alcohol, assaulted him and flung him in the Kalwa creek. There is no sign of Harshe so far.

Harshe was kidnapped in broad daylight from outside the building he resides in on Tuesday. His wife, finding his phone switched off, searched for him everywhere before finally approaching Borivli police.

In one of the CCTV footages found from near his residence, Harshe was seen arguing at the gate of his building with two people. The duo forced him inside an autorickshaw with them and left.

Police used the registration number of the autorickshaw to trace the driver. "Teams were sent to Virar, Thane, Chembur and Navi Mumbai. Police Inspector Salil Bhosle, constable Ravindra Bhambid and police naik Ajay Kadam went to Nashik, where they got to know that the accused fled to Ahmednagar. The duo was apprehended there. The kidnappers have been identified as Mahesh Kute, 29, and Dinesh Mehra, 46," said Senior Police Inspector Sunil Mane of Unit XI.



The victim Manish Harshe

Investigations have revealed that the duo was beaten up by Harshe over an argument a few years ago. "In their bid for revenge, the duo kidnapped Harshe, forced him to drink alcohol, assaulted him and threw him in the Kalva creek. There is no sign of Harshe so far. We don't know if he is dead or alive. We are looking for him," a police officer said.

Harshe was the state president of 'Brahman Aghadi' of the Republican Party of India. Harshe also publishes a monthly crime magazine and resides with his wife in Gorai. The couple has a son who resides in Canada.

