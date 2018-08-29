Mumbai Crime: Food delivery boy held for raping teenager in Oshiwara

crime

To catch hold of Laxman German Jatav, who'd been changing his location, the Oshiwara cops formed four teams

The Oshiwara police have arrested one Laxman German Jatav, 23, who worked for a renowned food delivery app, for raping a 19-year-old girl, with whom he'd become acquainted after he delivered food to her home. A senior officer said Jatav, who'd gone for the delivery two months ago, had somehow secured her number during that trip.

Taken to secluded spot

"The girl is generally alone at home in the daytime after returning from college, as her parents are away at work. The girl said Jatav had come to deliver food to her home almost two months ago and later, he would often message her from different numbers," said the officer.

The duo became friends only after Jatav moved from his previous residence in Sion to his friend's house in the same vicinity where the girl stays with her family, said the officer. "On August 13, Jatav called her outside her house and took her to a secluded place in Andheri West, where an abandoned vehicle was parked. There, he raped her and then fled from the scene, eventually going underground," the officer added.

Switched off all phones

Jatav had switched off all of his cell phones. "Apart from his cell phone numbers, the girl did not know anything about his background. She knew that he works for a food delivery app and she had saved his photograph, which helped in tracking him," he said.

To catch hold of Jatav, who'd been changing his location, the Oshiwara cops formed four teams. "Meanwhile, the investigating teams questioned over 50 delivery boys of the app and showed Jatav's photograph to them. But all the efforts proved to be futile," said the officer.

On August 26, an investigating team got a tip-off about Jatav coming to Andheri to meet his friends. Based on the intelligence, the teams laid a trap and arrested him from the Adarsh Nagar area of Oshiwara. Jatav has been booked for rape and assault under IPC. The UP native was produced before a court that sent him in police custody till August 30.

