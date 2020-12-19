Mumbai Crime: Four brothers hire juvenile to get rid of competitor in Goregaon

Nadeem Munshi was arrested the night of the crime and Mohammed Ameen Khan was stabbed more than 12 times by the minor

A juvenile was hired as a contract killer by four brothers to kill a 38-year-old man in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon on Thursday night. The police said the deceased used to supply electricity illegally to the slums. The accused did the same and competed with him for dominance in the area. They had also earlier tried to trap each other in false cases.



Shafique, Rizwan and Sohel, the other brothers who were allegedly involved in the crime

According to the police, the conspirators in the crime are brothers identified as Shafique Munshi, Rizwan Munshi, Sohel Munshi, and Nadeem Munshi who stay in Bhagat Singh Nagar no 1 at Goregaon west. They allegedly hired a 16-year-old boy to kill Mohammed Ameen Khan, 38, who was their competitor in supplying electricity illegally to slums. The boy attacked Khan with a sharp knife more than 12 times in the chest, near his house around 10 pm and fled the spot.

"The incident was completely planned. The slum's lights were extinguished by the accused at the time of the crime. It was also learnt that the accused had sent their family members to their village so we don't suspect them," said a police officer.

Under the supervision of Senior Inspector Shobha Pise of Bangur Nagar police, detection officer API Sanjay Khandagle, API Sujeet Gunjkar and other police personnel caught two accused the same night. These include the 16-year-old minor boy and Nadeem Munshi, 22. During the interrogation, the involvement of other accused, Shafique Munshi, Rizwan Munshi and Sohel Munshi in the crime was revealed. The police said they have detained two of the brothers who will be arrested while one more accused is still at large.

Minor was 'brainwashed'

Both the deceased and accused have criminal cases against their names. "A molestation case was registered against the minor accused's elder brother in Bangur Nagar police station last month. The Munshi brothers told the minor that the person involved in registering that complaint was the deceased, provoking him to join them and commit the murder. We have registered the case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder ), 34 (common intention), and 120(B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC," said the officer.

"The minor accused was produced before the Juvenile court while accused Nadeem was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Borivli on Friday. He was remanded in police custody till December 23," said PI Pise.

16

Age of the minor involved in the crime

