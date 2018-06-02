Mumbai Crime: Friends strip, thrash estate agent with bamboo and chappals 'for fun'

The victim, Rahid Thakur, stays in Seawoods. On May 18, Harish Gramin, his friend, called him to Ulwe jetty. When Thakur reached, another friend, Ubed Deshmukh, was there



A grab from the video the accused shot while beating Rahid Thakur

A 27-year-old real estate agent was brutally thrashed by four people, three of them his 'friends', in Navi Mumbai last month. He had taken Rs 10,000 from the brother of an accused, but preliminary probe revealed they did this "for fun".

The victim, Rahid Thakur, stays in Seawoods. On May 18, Harish Gramin, his friend, called him to Ulwe jetty. When Thakur reached, another friend, Ubed Deshmukh, was there. "Harish called Manchal Pandey, whose brother had lent me Rs 10,000 six months back. I thought it was related to that," said Thakur.

Pandey arrived on a bike followed by an auto. Thakur said they started manhandling him and forcibly took him to Ulwe Sector 19. "The three and the auto driver tied me to a tree and beat me with bamboos and chappals. I said I will return the money, but they said they wanted my blood," he added.

Thakur was stripped and beaten for over two hours, and two of the accused filmed it. He sustained a fracture to his right hand, hairline fractures to both legs and bruises all over. "Rahid was scared. After someone sent me the clip, he narrated his ordeal. We lodged a complaint on May 28," said his uncle Firoz Bagdadi. "The four have been booked. Gramin and Deshmukh were arrested on May 28," an officer from NRI Sagari police station said.

