Mumbai Crime: Gangster Ravi Pujari's informant held in extortion case

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai police arrested an alleged aide of fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari from suburban Goregaon on Wednesday. William Albert Rodricks (21) was nabed from Oshiwara area by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Crime Branch, a police official said.

Rodricks allegedly kept Pujari informed about builders in the area who could be targeted for extortion, he said. He came under the scanner when a Goregaon-based builder got calls from Pujari, demanding Rs 2 crore, said inspector Sachin Kadam of the AEC.

Probe revealed that it was Rodricks who had provided the builder's contact details to Pujari, he said. The builder initially ignored the threats. He decided to approach the police only when his brother and sister-in-law and even his nephew, who was studying abroad and was on India visit for a few days, got similar threatening calls for money, another official said.

AEC sleuths suspected that a local person could be providing information about builders in the area to Pujari who is believed to be abroad, and zeroed in on Rodricks, he said. Rodricks was arrested under IPC section 387 (extortion). A court remanded him in police custody till January 19, he said. The police were looking for his aides, the official added.

