Mumbai Crime: Heroin hidden in buttons sewn on gowns seized, parcel sent from South Africa

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, busted an inter-continental drug smuggling racket and seized 396 grams of heroin. This seizure was part of operation 'Kruger' which lasted for over a week. The heroin was ingeniously concealed in buttons sewn on gowns that were sent through courier from South Africa to Mumbai.

Acting on an intelligence tip-off, DRI officials intercepted a parcel that had arrived at a Mumbai-based international courier company During the examination, the officials noticed a large number of buttons sewn on every gown in the parcel.

Upon detailed examination, the DRI sleuths found heroin ingeniously hidden inside every button. Thereafter, an authorisation for controlled delivery was obtained from DG NCB. On Thursday, the recipient of the courier parcel paid the applicable customs duty and the delivery was attempted.

The DRI team laid a trap and nabbed an Indian national who came to receive the delivery of the parcel from the courier person. On the same night, the DRI team also identified a Nigerian national, who was to receive the consignment from the Indian national and nabbed him.

During the investigation, the DRI team learned about another Nigerian who is a key member of the drug syndicate. He was also nabbed from Taloja, near Mumbai, on November 27.

"He was arrested for his alleged role in carrying out drug smuggling activities. Three arrests have been made in this case so far. All the arrested individuals were produced in the Sessions Court, Mumbai, and have been remanded to judicial custody," a DRI official said.

Operation Kruger was the fourth major drug bust undertaken by the DRI, Mumbai, in a span of 10 days.

