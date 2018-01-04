Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover chops off bar dancer's head suspecting her of having an affair

A small-time model and bar dancer was beheaded by her boyfriend after he suspected that she was having an affair with another man



In a shocking incident, a small-time model and bar dancer was beheaded by her boyfriend in Timba village near Surat. As per reports, the police immediately arrested the accused, who is a resident of the village.

As per reports by the Times of India, the victim was a resident of Bhatinda, Punjab and the accused had developed a relationship with her as he used to frequently visit dance bars in Mumbai. The victim had gone to Timba to visit the accused and the duo even spent the accused’s birthday together on December 27th.

As per the police, the duo travelled to Mumbai on December 28th to celebrate New Years where they stayed at a hotel in Mira Road. They then returned to Timba on Monday and they proceeded to his farm on Tuesday. The victim’s driver and his wife were also present at that time. Once the accused took the victim to his farm he chopped off her head with a sickle and escaped.

This is when the victim’s driver’s wife escaped fearing for her safety and complained to the police. On interrogation, the accused told the police that he had spent close to two crores on the victim and her various expenses however he suspected that she was having a relationship with another man.

The accused said that they had a heated argument over the victim’s alleged affair which is when he chopped off her head. Incidentally, the accused said that he also had a strained relationship with his wife due to his affair with the victim.

