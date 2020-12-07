Mumbai Crime: Man abuses infant daughter, booked under POCSO Act

The man also threatened to throw the baby from their 16th-floor residenceÃ¢Â€Â™s window before he abused her. Representation Pic

A man who claims to be a Shiv Sena foot soldier from Mulund has been booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping his six-month-old daughter last week.

An FIR was registered at Kasarvadavli police station against the 30-year-old after the infant's mother approached the police on Saturday. The mother told mid-day that she married the man last year but was always tortured by him. "There was regular chaos and fights over trivial issues. He would often force me to demand money from my father. Our conjugal life was not healthy," she said.

The woman alleged that the man is eyeing her father's property. "Recently, my father purchased a flat which my husband wants to take possession of. On December 1, he threatened to throw our daughter out of the window of our 16th-floor residence if I don't convince my father to give him the property," she said.

"He often said he does not consider the baby as his daughter," the woman's FIR read. "I went to take my medicine and when I returned, I saw my husband touching my daughter inappropriately and masturbating," it added.

The woman's family helped her register an FIR. A case has also been registered against her relatives. Her father, a social worker, said, "The accused had been pressuring the police to not register an FIR. Now, he got hospitalised to evade arrest. He is using his political influence to diffuse the matter." Kasarvadavli police said the accused father will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital in Thane.

Dec 1

Day the incident took place

Saturday

Day the FIR was registered in the case

