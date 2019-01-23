Human flesh found in Virar drain: Man killed friend, chopped body parts in gruesome murder

crime

The accused Pintoo Sharma was brought to Virar from the western suburb of Mumbai on Tuesday evening and during sustained grilling, he spilled the beans

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in a brutal murder case of Virar on Wednesday. The Arnala coastal police is yet to recover the head and bones of deceased, police sources told mid-day. The accused Pintoo Sharma was brought to Virar from the western suburb of Mumbai on Tuesday evening and during sustained grilling, he spilled the beans.

During interrogation, Sharma told police that he banged the head of his 58-year-old friend Ganesh after the latter delayed to repay him over Rs. 1 lakh in cash.

"It was last Wednesday when the duo first indulged into a heated argument which later snowballed into fisticuff over Rs. 1 lakh. In the fit of rage, Sharma banged the head of Ganesh on the floor that led him to death," said a police officer.

"After learning that Ganesh died, Sharma bought hexa blade and chopped his body into multiple pieces to dispose of these in a flat of Virar West. He has confessed to his crime and we are producing him before court to seek his police custody for further investigation. We are yet to get the head and bones of the body," said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

After chopping the body into pieces, he flushed down the chopped pieces into the toilet of a flat of C-Wing of Bachraj Paradise of Eveshine Avenue, Virar West where the drainage chamber was choked after the gradual accumulation and decomposition of the boneless pieces of human flesh.

The cops privy to the investigation did not rule out the possibility of involvement of more than one person into the sensitive case and said, "This is rarest of the rare crime and our investigation is at very initial stage. We are yet to interrogate him."

The medical officer Dr. Rugved R. Dudhat said, "The cause of death was not determined due to the body was severely mutilated into numerous pieces and the samples found has been sent to Kalina laboratory for DNA analysis and identification."

Hundreds of micro-pieces of human flesh were recovered from the blocked drainage of a housing society in Virar West on Tuesday morning. The matter came to light after the residents of Bachraj Paradise of Evershine Avenue complained of a choked drainage system and saw three pieces of human fingers floating in the drain, when it was opened for repair.

The pieces have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina where "scientists will conduct a dactylography of the chopped fingers to ascertain its identity", said a source in the Palghar police station. (Dactylography is the scientific study of fingerprints to ascertain identity)

