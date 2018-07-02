Mumbai Crime: Man claims pal falsely accused of giving contract to kill him

The police arrested Amit Pendhari, 30, on June 26 for allegedly giving them a contract to kill Nalasopara-based Javed Ansari, 29

Javed Ansari said the two main conspirators behind an earlier attempt on his life, had instructed four recently arrested supari killers to allegedly name Amit Pendhari (in black shirt)

The Waliv police, investigating a murder last month where the body of one of five friends – Shubham Malik - who had got together for a drink, was found in a fridge in a chawl in Nalasopara, have discovered that they were contract killers. They have arrested a person allegedly named by the four for giving them a supari to kill an estate agent. The police arrested Amit Pendhari, 30, on June 26 for allegedly giving them a contract to kill Nalasopara-based Javed Ansari, 29. Interestingly, Ansari has claimed that Amit is his friend, and has falsely been accused. Amit is the son of a Bahujan Vikas Aghadi party corporator.



Ansari said that on August 8, 2015, someone shot 6 rounds at him. In his statement to the court, he had named eight people of whom four were arrested then. Ansari said two of the eight were corporators then and currently are RTI activists. They have not been arrested yet. According to Ansari, these two main conspirators had instructed even the four arrested supari killers (who were with Malik) to allegedly name Amit.

Jaya Pendhari, BVA corporator and Amit’s mother, said police have failed to nab the main accused. She said, “Police had falsely arrested Amit four months ago for another false case. We are being targetted because we have a good reputation and someone wants to spoil it. Police should investigate properly and arrest the right accused.” Amit’s bail application will be heard today.

Asked about these allegations, Hemant Katkar, PRO, Palghar police, only said, “A few more names are emerging in this case. Investigation will reveal more.

Amit has been booked under 120b (party to criminal conspiracy), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 115 (abetment of offence) of IPC.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man's parents, sister and brother-in-law plot his murder