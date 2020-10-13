Mumbai crime: Man flashes two women on pretext of asking address, arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by Tilak Nagar police for allegedly flashing at two women near Vidyavihar railway station in the central suburbs.

The police, on Saturday, said that the accused Bittu Palsingh Parcha called the women from inside his car on the pretext of asking an address and suddenly flashed at them, Indian Express reported.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

“The incident took place around 2.30 pm after which the women came to the police station and submitted a complaint,” an official said.

The two women filed a complaint with the registration number of the accused’s vehicle. He was arrested near Natraj bar.

He has been booked under IPC sections 354 (A) (1) (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news