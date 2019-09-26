Mumbai Crime: Man gang-raped by five in Vashi

A 32-year-old man was allegedly gang-raped by five drug addicts at Vashi's Sagar Vihar lake when he was on his evening walk. The accused also compromised his private parts after the act to scare him of the consequences of complaining against them. The Vashi police officials have registered a case against five unidentified men.

The victim who works as an administrator in a Belapur-based private company went for an evening walk to Sagar Vihar after his office hours on Monday evening. When he did not return home for a long time, his family began looking for him, the police said, adding that someone later informed the family that he was found lying at Sagar Vihar. It was around 9 pm when five men, allegedly inebriated, committed the crime. The victim was later taken to a private hospital at Kopar Khairane where the doctor removed a dry coconut shell pushed inside his body by the accused.

"We saw such a case for the very first time," said sources at the hospital, adding, "He was in a very serious condition when he reached the hospital, with several marks on his body." Rohit Malhotra, a local resident who conducts a clean-up drive at the mini-sea shore at Sagar Vihar every Sunday, said, "Sagar Vihar is a bad place at night. We end up collecting condoms and alcohol bottles, used clothes and several other things every Sunday from here. We mostly avoid visiting it in the evenings."

9 PM

Time the crime was committed at Sagar Vihar

