Mumbai crime: Man murders wife for refusing to feed milk to infant

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and trying to pass it off as an accident.

On Sunday, the accused, a resident of Bhiwandi, had approached a hospital, saying that his 23-year-old wife had slipped in the bathroom and got injured. However, the hospital authorities declared his wife dead before admission and informed the police, according to Mumbai Mirror.

The police found assault injuries on the woman’s body and questioned the accused. During enquiry, the accused told the police that his wife had gone to the bathroom early in the morning and she slipped and suffered injury near her left eye.

“On inspecting the woman’s body, her wounds were found to be fresh and there were many bruises on the body. We felt suspicious about the claims made by her husband,” a police officer was quoted as saying by the website.

On further investigation, the police found out that the accused used to visit a gurudwara, so they roped in a priest to counsel him. The accused broke down in front of the priest and admitted that he had killed his wife with an iron rod after she refused to feed milk to their one-year-old daughter when she was crying.

The Narpoli police have taken the accused into custody and charged him with murder.

