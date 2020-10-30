Mumbai Crime: Man nabbed for recording sexual acts, uploading on porn website

Cops arrested him when he came to the city to see his wife. Pic/Hanif Patel

Milind Anil Zade, 32, has multiple cases registered against him at police stations for forcing women to have physical relationships with him on the pretext of getting better jobs for them, recording the sexual acts and uploading them on a porn tube – Xmaster. He has been doing this since last year and finally the Boisar Unit of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) has managed to arrest him.

Two complaints filed in July and September this year got the cops on their toes and they nabbed him from his residence, where he had come to see his wife.

Accused Milind Anil Zade. Pic/Facebook

The LCB officers told mid-day that the accused used to make a lot of money from the website in return of the sex tapes.

An LCB source said, “Zade worked as a conductor.He would often checkout porn websites on his cellphone. He created an account on Xmaster with the name Shiv Vaishali last November. He would force women to have physical relations with him and record the sexual acts on his cellphone.”

The matter came to light after the relatives of some of the victims got to know that their videos had been uploaded on porn sites.

Multiple cases

“There are multiple cases against him under section 376 (n) 2 of IPC. One of the victims worked at a pizza store and Zade had promised to get her a better job. Another victim was his cousin,” said Bhimsen Gaikwad, in-charge of LCB, Boisar Unit. The officers swung into action after two recent complaints against the accused – one each at Vikramgarh and Valiv police stations.

“After a relative of his cousin got to know about the sex tapes, she approached the Vikramgarh police station in July and filed a complaint. An FIR was registered in the matter. Zade raped a 30-year-old woman on multiple occasions between November 2019 and June 2020. She registered an FIR at Valiv police station in September,” said Gaikwad, who has served force as a Detection Officer (DO) during his past stint with Mumbai police.

Sources told mid-day that Zade had been on the run for a while and he kept changing his location constantly. However, on Thursday, the LCB officers got a tip off that he would visit his house, following which he was arrested.

‘Yet to get more money’

An LCB source said, “Zade said that he had uploaded 63 sex tapes on the website. He got lured by the money the site was offering. Though he denied having sold sex tapes to the website, we have learnt that he has made R5 lakh till date and he is yet to get more money. He is yet to be interrogated for more details.” Zade has been handed over to the Vikramgarh police station for further interrogation. He will be produced in court on Friday.

