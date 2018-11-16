Mumbai Crime: Man rapes 8-year-old neighbour at his home in Wadala

crime

The Mumbai police arrested 35-year-old resident within 12 hours for raping his 8-year-old neighbour on November 9, 2018 at around 2 pm at his residence in Wadala.The accused has been identified as Dinesh Paykoli, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Wadala. According to the police the incident occurred at around 2 pm after that the girl reached her home around 3 pm. When her family saw her crying with bloodied lips, she revealed her ordeal.

The family members then went to the accused house and found it locked. They the approached the Wadala police station to lodge a complaint. An officer attached to Wadala police station said, "The girl was immediately sent to the hospital where the doctor confirmed rape."

The police recorded the victim girl's statement in presence of NGO and psychologist and lodged the FIR against Dinesh Under sections 376 of Indian Penal Code and 4, 6, 8 and 12 of POCSO Act.

Once the FIR was registered, the police deployed 5 to 6 police officials in the area to find information about the accused. On enquiry, it was revealed that the accused is from Raigad. Two teams were formed to nab the accused - one was sent to Raigad while other team searched in and around Wadala.

At around 1 am, the team laid a trap in Madas village in Raigad district and found the accused in his house. Dr. Rashmi Karandikar, DCP port zone confirmed the arrest and said, "We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case. No previous criminal record has been found as of now."

When the police interrogated Dinesh, he expressed remorse and said, "I don't know I did this and how it happened I am very sorry for my mistake."

The accused Dinesh is married and he has a minor daughter. He further revealed that he committed the crime when his wife had gone to her house to celebrate Diwali. The girl was playing outside when he called her home, locked it from inside and raped her. The accused even confessed to slapping her while she was crying before threatening her to not tell anyone. The accused then locked his home before fleeing away to Raigad.

The police have filed a chargesheet and the matter is up for court hearing.

