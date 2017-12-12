Mumbai Crime: Man sexually abuses two minor boys in Kurla, held

He had threatened the 11-year-olds into silence, but they confided in parents

The Kurla police have arres­ted a 27-year-old pervert who sodomised schoolgoing kids after luring them with the promise of chocolate, money or playing with them. The accused had sodo­mis­ed an 11-year-old repeatedly, who, when he told his friend about his ordeal, realised that the friend, too, was a victim of the pervert. The cops suspect the man has molested more boys, but so far haven't received more complaints.



Representational Pic

A few months ago, the 11-year-old boy, a Kurla resident was called by the 27-year-old man, who lives in the same area, on the pretext of some work. The man took the boy to his house, confined him to a room and sodomised him. The man then threatened the boy into keeping quiet about it. The man then used to repeatedly molest the boy after he returned from school.

In the first week of December, the boy decided to tell his friend about the ordeal. To his shock, the friend said he, too, had been molested by the same man for a while. They decided to tell their parents about the abuse.

The parents immediately contacted Kurla cops. “The parents told us about the 27-year-old man, currently jobless, who was abusing their sons. We interrogated him and he confessed to molesting the boys,” said an officer.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go