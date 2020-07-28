Mumbai Crime: Man stabs woman, hits her with hammer for rejecting his proposal

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old man stabbed a woman with a knife and hit her with a hammer after she rejected his proposal. After attacking the woman, the accused tried to kill himself by jumping off the terrace of a four-storey building. The alleged incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Khar.

The accused identified as Mohammed Jahangir Faruk allegedly attacked the 19-year-old woman after she refused his proposal for marriage, reports Hindustan Times. According to police officials from Khar police station, the victim and the accused worked as house helps in the same society in Khar.

Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector of Khar police station, said, "Faruk had proposed the woman a few months back but she refused. On Sunday around 12.30 pm, he called the woman to the terrace of the building and proposed to her again, but she refused."

He further said, "This angered Faruk and he stabbed her with a knife four to five times and then hit her with a hammer. However, the victim managed to escape." After she escaped, Faruk jumped off the building's terrace in an attempt to kill himself.

"Locals informed us about the incident soon after. We went there and shifted them to Sion hospital. We have booked the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case. We have also recovered the knife and hammer," SI Kabdule added.

