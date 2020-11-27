Mumbai Crime: Man who killed his wife for not giving money for liquor arrested

A man, who killed the wife for not giving him money to buy liquor, has been arrested after a month. The accused, identified as 39-year-old Raju Mehra, used to work as a labourer. After murdering his wife, Raju became a rag picker to hide his identity.

According to the Kopar Khairane police, on October 25, Raju asked his 35-year-old wife Ratna Mehra to give money for buying liquor, but she refused. This led to an argument and Raju hit Ratna with a hammer. Ratna was admitted to Sion Hospital where she died on October 31 while undergoing treatment.

Since the day of the incident, Raju was absconding. He did not have a mobile phone and he did not even contact any of his relatives.

As Raju was untraceable for a month, the police uploaded his photo on social media and sought information. After the photo went viral, an informer told API Nilesh Dhumal about Raju’s whereabouts in CBD Belapur and he was arrested.

DCP Suresh Mandge told Mid-day, “The police came to know that accused Raju, who had changed his name and wore a mask to hide his identity, was doing the work of picking up garbage. After receiving this information, Raju was arrested.”

