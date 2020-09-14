Mumbai Crime: Man who made threatening calls to Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar arrested

The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested the accused who made threatening calls to political leaders from an international mobile number by posing as a member of Dawood Ibrahim gang.

The ATS sleuths arrested 49-year-old Palash Bose from Kolkata. During the police investigation, Bose confessed of making threatening calls at the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Sanjay Raut had been continuously receiving threats through international phone numbers from a person claiming to be a member of Dawood Ibrahim gang.

On the complaint of Raut, an offence was registered by ATS Mumbai. During the course of investigation, ATS received information from a reliable source that an accused involved in this case is hiding in Kolkata. Inspector Daya Nayak of ATS Juhu unit sent a team comprising of assistant police inspector (API) Dashrath Vitkar, API Sachin Patil and constable Dhiraj Rane to Kolkata.

Acting on the source's information, the team conducted a discreet operation with the help of Kolkata police and arrested the accused from Tollygunge. He was found in possession of two mobile handsets, one Indian sim card and three international sim cards.

During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the said offence. The accused is a science graduate and was working in Dubai for more than 15 years. He admitted to having issued similar threats using the overseas sin cards to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and he also on the landline telephone number of Sharad Pawar's house and Anil Deshmukh's residence. The accused is on transit remand and will be produced before a court in Mumbai.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news