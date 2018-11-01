Mumbai Crime: MHADA engineer caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

crime

After the contractor approached the ACB, a trap was laid at MHADA office in Chandanwadi and Deshmukh was caught while allegedly accepting Rs 20,000

Representational Image

An executive engineer of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe from a contractor on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old contractor Suryakant Shankerrao Deshmukh (55), who works as an executive engineer at the MHADA C division at Chandanwadi in South Mumbai, demanded two per cent on the bill of Rs 8,00,000, ie Rs. 16, 000 from the contractor, who had completed the repairs of an MHADA building at MSS lane at Sonapur. According to ACB officials, he even demanded an extra amount of Rs. 5,000 for vigilance (total Rs.21,000)

The contractor then bargained with the MHADA official and brought down the demand to Rs 20,000. After the contractor approached the ACB, a trap was laid at MHADA office in Chandanwadi and Deshmukh was caught while allegedly accepting Rs 20,000, the official said.

