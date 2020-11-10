Mumbai Crime: Mobile phones worth Rs 22 lakh stolen from store in Kandivli

A case of theft from a mobile store was reported on Sunday night at Kandivli (east). Two unidentified persons allegedly entered the Balaji Communication Mobile Center located in Hanuman Nagar by cutting the shutter lock using a grinder and decamped with mobile phones worth Rs 22 lakh.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the shop owner's brother checked the CCTV footage of the shop through his mobile app.

He saw the drawers and racks in the shop empty and immediately rushed to the store.

Later, he approached the Samta Nagar police and filed a complaint. A case has been registered and the police are extracting further information with the help of the CCTV footage.

