Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man caught trying to sell 5kg ephedrine to drug peddler

The Amboli police have arrested a 26-year-old man for trying to sell 5 kg of ephedrine worth R20 lakh to a peddler



The accused are in the Amboli police's custody

The Amboli police have arrested a 26-year-old man for trying to sell 5 kg of ephedrine worth R20 lakh to a peddler. The arrest was made by Daya Nayak, who had received a tip-off on Tuesday about a potential drug sale in the area, and his team. The accused, identified as Nadim Khan, a Nalasopara resident. Investigation revealed that the accused had sold half a kilo of ephedrine for Rs 2 lakh to another peddler in Andheri a week ago.

Another source added that in other countries, there is a trend of taking ephedrine in ice cubes with drinks, and the police suspect the same trend is starting in Mumbai too. A thorough investigation is being done to identify the pubs where drugs are being served in ice cubes. Khan, who has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act, was produced in court, which sent him to police custody till June 3. Senior inspector Bharat Gaikwad said further investigation was on.

