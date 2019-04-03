Mumbai Crime: Police constable arrested for taking Rs 80,000 bribe in Maharashtra

crime

A police head constable has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly taking Rs 80,000 as bribe from a theft case accused, the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday. The accused, Ramdas Misal (46), posted at the Ulhasnagar crime unit, demanded Rs 1.35 lakh from the theft case accused, saying if the money was paid, he would not be arrested, the ACB said in a release.



The aggrieved man lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of ACB which laid a trap and caught the policeman while he was taking Rs 80,000 as the first installment of the bribe in his car in Ulhasnagar town here on Tuesday evening, it said.



The policeman was subsequently arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release added.

In another incident, two officials at the Public Health Engineering Department were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 19,000, police said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a contractor, a trap was laid by sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau and they arrested Hajarilal Meena, an engineer, and Dilkhush Meena, junior accountant at the department, they said.

The complainant, Bhagwan Sahay Sharma, had sought payment of Rs 4 lakh for the supply of water by tankers in 2017-18 but Hajarilal demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 and Dilkhush asked for Rs 7,000 for clearing the bills, said Additional SP, ACB, Prerna Shekhawat. The two accused would be produced before the court on Thursday, she added.

