Mumbai Crime: Powai businessman loses Rs 1.61 lakh while ordering wine online

A fraudster cheated and took more than three one time passwords from a man who was trying to order wine online. The accused withdrew Rs 1.61 lakh in total from the 45-year-old businessman's account. The victim, a resident of Chandivali was cheated when he tried to order wine online.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the 45-year-old businessman visited Powai to meet his friend. Upon arriving at his friend's place, the victim looked for a local wine shop online and called on a number he came across.

"He ordered a bottle of wine costing Rs 3,000. The person on the other side, who was pretending to be a wine shop employee, asked him to pay online for delivery," a police official said. When the businessman shared the details of his American Express credit card, the accused on the call asked him to share the One Time Password (OTP).

As soon as the businessman shared the OTP, he realised that Rs 61,000 had been debited from his account. When asked, the accused told the businessman that the transaction must be a mistake and asked him to share details of another card. The fraudster also promised to credit the debited amount into his other account.

"The businessman again shared the OTP with the fraudster, who again withdrew Rs 61,000 and Rs 39,912 in two separate transactions," the police officer added. When the businessman realised he was duped, he approached the Powai police.

Acting on his complaint, the police registered a case against an unknown person under Section 420 of the IPC and under Section 66 C of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

