Mumbai Crime: Pregnant woman ends life, man booked for abetment to suicide

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked a man for abetting the suicide of a 19-year-old pregnant woman. In his complaint, the woman's father, a resident of Ambernath, told the police that his daughter ended her life when she was alone at home in July.

According to the police, the family had initially told them that they did not suspect foul play, reports Mumbai Mirror. However, when the postmortem report, which released a few days later, indicated that the woman was pregnant, her father checked her phone. He discovered that she was in a relationship with the accused, a police officer said.

Police officials said they are trying to trace the accused. "The father discovered that on the day his daughter committed suicide, she chatted with Praveen Bharadwaj, a resident of Ambernath. During the conversation, the woman had told Praveen that she truly loved him and she was going to solve his problem very soon," a police officer said.

