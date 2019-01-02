Mumbai Crime: Retired government staffer crashes car into 24-year-old on way home

crime

The impact of the accident caught on CCTV, was so severe that the woman, Sailee Prakash Rane, was thrown into the air before falling on the concrete road near Durga Nagar, Jogeshwari East

Police have seized the car that hit her

A speeding car rammed into a 24-year-old pedestrian on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) on the evening of December 30, when she was returning home after meeting a friend, injuring her seriously.

The impact of the accident caught on CCTV, was so severe that the woman, Sailee Prakash Rane, was thrown into the air before falling on the concrete road near Durga Nagar, Jogeshwari East. After the accident, the car smashed into an electric pole and halted. The driver, a retired government employee, rushed Sailee to hospital in an autorickshaw. While MIDC police have registered a case, he has not been arrested.



Sailee Rane who is seriously injured, had recently joined a private bank

"A passer-by helped my sister, who was conscious for a while, to unlock her mobile keypad and call our father," said Sharad, Sailee's brother. Their father, Prakash, a taxi driver, who had gone to their native place in Sawantwadi, immediately alerted his wife.

Sailee, who is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri East, is said to be critical. She has sustained serious head injuries and multiple fractures. A week before the accident, she had joined a private bank as a flat insurance advisor. "She had told her grandmother that she would be back soon after meeting her friend," said her mother, Pravina.

Police speak

The MIDC police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act but the driver has not been arrested. "The driver is an elderly person. We cannot disclose his name at present. We have served him a notice as we are yet to record the statement of the victim," said Nitin Alaknure, senior inspector of MIDC police station.

Sharad claimed the driver's family had assured them they would bear all medical expenses, but have so far given only Rs 25,000 while Rs 1 lakh has been spent on treatment so far. The driver has told police that he lost control of the steering wheel after the front left tyre deflated.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates