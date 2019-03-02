Mumbai Crime: Robbery targeting posh housing societies foiled in Juhu

crime

The Juhu cops have recovered red chilly powder, 29-cm-long chopper, nylon rope, brown tape and Honda City car

Representational picture

The night patrolling team foiled robbery bid of a gang of five who had come all the way from Chembur to target posh housing societies in Juhu. Two gang members including Faiyaz Alam Nazimuddin Shaikh (23) and Sanket alias Shubham Bhausaheb Mhaske (21) have been arrested while three others including the mastermind Sunny Singh managed to escape from the police net. The cops have recovered red chilly powder, 29-cm-long chopper, nylon rope, brown tape and Honda City car.

"At the time of night patrolling we noticed suspicious movements of a black colour Honda City car near Kishore Kumar Garden. The mastermind was pinpointing towards a posh housing society near the garden," said an officer attached to Juhu police station.

The night patrolling team alerted his seniors and a team of cops including police inspector Vinod Tawade, PSI Dhanraj Dongre, Head Constable Pramod Tanawade and others rushed to the spot. "When we reached the spot, three of the occupants of the car managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of darkness. We hauled two of the gang members to police station," the officer said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that five-member gang had come to Juhu area from Mahul village of Chembur to commit robbery. Since the mastermind is yet to be attested, we are trying to ascertain as to which house was on their target," said the officer.

The mastermind Sunny Singh is a history-sheeter and the cases under serious sections of IPC have been registered against him at different police stations such as Amboli, Byculla, Kalachowkie, and Jaipur in Rajasthan. The seized car belongs to Singh, the officer added. "Choudhary, who was arrested from the driving seat of the car, is also a history-sheeter whereas Mhaske is the common friend of the gang," said the officer.

"The case under sections 399, 401 of Indian Penal Code and 37 (1) (A) and 135 Maharashtra Police act has been registered against them. We are carrying raids to arrest the absconding accused," said PS Wavhal, the senior inspector of Juhu police station.

