Mumbai crime: Rs 10.92 lakh stolen from DCB Bank ATM in Vasai

A theft of Rs 10.92 lakh was reported from DCB Bank ATM in Vasai (west) on Friday morning. An unknown accused, who was wearing a face mask and gloves, entered the ATM centre posing as an engineer and broke the ATM machine to steal the cash.

Speaking with Mid-day, the area manager Ajay Gaikwad from CMS info systems limited, said, “The ATM machine was not working for the past several days and a letter was written by the bank to replace it. I had sent a loader to remove money from the ATM machine, however, when the loader reached the ATM centre, he saw that the machine was completely broken and the cash was missing.”

“On inquiring from the nearby shopkeepers, it was found that a person, posing as an engineer, came at around 7 am - 8 am. He entered the ATM centre and pulled the shutter half down. After about 20 minutes, he came out holding a bag. The neighbouring shopkeeper took a photo of that person. It is suspected that he stole the money from the ATM,” said an officer from Waliv police station

“We have registered a case against the unknown accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter,” added the police officer.

