Mumbai Crime: Seven girls rescued in a bar raid

crime

Five waiters, a cashier, and the manager of the bar were also arrested

Representational Image

Seven girls were rescued in a raid by the Mumbai police at a Grant Road bar in the wee hours of Sunday. The police raided Sandeep Palace Bar around 1 am and arrested 12 customers. Five waiters, a cashier, and the manager of the bar were also arrested.

A case has been registered at the Gamdevi Police station under sections 294, 114, 34, IPC r/w 3, 8(1)(2)(4) of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar rooms and the Protection of Dignity of Woman Act, 2016.

