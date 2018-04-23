Mumbai Crime: Teen calls 6-yr-old girl out to play, attempts to rape her, arrested

The boy had lured the kid to his house on Sunday afternoon on the pretext of playing with her



Despite the collective national fury over the Kathua gang rape, yet another little girl has become the target of sexual abuse, this time in Mumbai. The Malwani police arrested a 13-year-old boy for sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour under the pretext of playing.

Senior PI Deepak Fatangre confirmed, "It is a case of rape. The girl and the boy were neighbours. He took her to his house at 2.45 pm on Sunday, under the pretext of playing with her. Instead, he tried to rape her."

Plucky survivor escapes

"The crime came to light when the girl started crying loudly and fled from his house. She ran to her house and narrated the incident to her mother, who reported it to us," said Fatangre.

The accused, a Std VI student, was sent to the children's home in Dongri, and an FIR registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 348 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

The survivor was taken for a medical check-up at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli. The medical report is awaited. According to sources, the police also searched the boy's house and took away some of his clothes.

