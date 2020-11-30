Mumbai Crime: Television actress accuses casting director of rape, files complaint

A television actress has accused a casting director in Versova of raping her for over two years on the pretext of marriage.

A case has been registered against the director, identified as Ayush Tiwari, under section 376 (rape) of the IPC at the Versova police station on the basis of the woman's statement.

According to a police officer at Versova station, the actress has complained that the accused raped her over a period of two years on the pretext of marriage.

The actress had registered the complaint on November 26. The accused has not been arrested yet. Further investigation is underway in the case.

