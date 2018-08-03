Mumbai Crime: Thieves steal mobiles at lifestyle exhibition

national

Two mobile phones were stolen within two hours at an exhibition at NSCI, Worli on Wednesday. Tardeo police have registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the theft.

Rupali Suri, a 35-year-old resident of Prabhadevi, had accompanied her sister, Sonia, who had participated in the lifestyle exhibition called Jalsa. "I was helping my sister present clothes to visitors. I had kept my iPhone X on a wooden bench in the stall. Around 5.30pm I noticed my phone was missing. We lodged an FIR at Tardeo police station," Suri said in her statement to police.

Ayushi Vohra, 21, had visited the same exhibition with her sister-in-law. "I kept my iPhone X in the front compartment of my handbag. We entered NSCI at 4 pm and stepped out around 5.30 pm. That's when I found my mobile was missing," said Vohra.

Both the cases were registered by Tardeo police under IPC Section 379 (theft) against unknown persons. "We suspect the thief studied the exhibition and location of CCTVs. He picked up the cell phones where there was no CCTV coverage," said Sanjay Surve, senior inspector of Tardeo police station. "We are working on solving these thefts, we are confident we will nab the thieves as soon as possible" he added.

