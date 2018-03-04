Mumbai Crime: Three, including duo from Jammu and Kashmir, held for smuggling charas

Mar 04, 2018, 06:00 IST | PTI

Three persons, two of them residents of Jammu & Kashmir, have been arrested for allegedly smuggling charas worth Rs 31 lakh, police said on Saturday

Arrest
Representational image

Three persons, two of them residents of Jammu & Kashmir, have been arrested for allegedly smuggling charas worth Rs 31 lakh, police said today. Thane Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Makarand Ranade said acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Anti-Extortion Cell led by senior inspector Pradeep Sharma apprehended the trio at Kausa in Mumbra on Wednesday.

15.700 kg of charas and Rs one lakh was seized from their possession, the officer said, adding the trio was produced before a local court which remanded them into police custody till March 5.

The accused have been identified as Hasan Khan alias Moosa (38), Abdul Samad Abdul Raza Gujali (55) of Sambal, Bandipura of Jammu and Kashmir and Mohammad Makbul Mukta Bhat (55) Safapora, Gandharbhal of Jammu and Kashmir. A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 was registered at the Mumbra police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Abishek Trimukhi. The DCP said that a probe was underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

national newsmumbai crime news
Go to top