Mumbai Crime: Three involved in failed robbery bid arrested

The police have recovered two bikes and two country-made pistols from the trio, who had fled outside an ATM in Kandivali after a guard pointed his rifle at them

The Samta Nagar police have arrested three people who had tried to rob a cash loader outside a Vijaya Bank ATM at Lokhandwala in Kandivali east last fortnight. mid-day had reported this, ‘The robbery bid an ATM guard, and his rifle, foiled,’ on November 27. The accused had run away after a guard pointed his rifle at them. The police have recovered two bikes and two country-made pistols from the arrested accused, identified as Shivam Mishra 20, Mohammed Nirale, (21) and Garfield Anthony Menjes (45).

The police had filed an FIR after two members of the Lokhandwala Residents’ Association (LRA), Shishir Shetty and Shaukat Siddique, informed the Samta Nagar police about it.



Police said Menjes planned the robbery, convinced the other two accused it would help them earn more money in a short period, and even to quit their jobs. He also rented a house in Dahisar where they stayed for the past two and a half months.

Police said Nirale was assaulted by Mishra and Menjes as he failed to snatch the cash-filled bag. They sent a team to Bihar after finding he had fled there. On Saturday API Sidhram Mhetre caught Nirale and he revealed the names of the other accused. Another police team led by API Nitin Andhale under the guidance of senior PI Raju Kasbe, on Sunday caught Mishra and Menjes from Dahisar.

“The Samta Nagar police did a tremendous job in a very short period by solving the case and arresting the accused,” said DCP Zone XII Dr Vinay Rathod.

