Mumbai Crime: Top bookie arrested from Mulund home

crime

Thakkar has been arrested in an ongoing investigation where cops, on January 8, busted a betting syndicate at Santacruz and arrested four bookies

Representational Images

The Santacuruz Police arrested a well-known bookie, Nikunj Thakkar, from his residence in Mulund on Tuesday. Thakkar has been arrested in an ongoing investigation where cops, on January 8, busted a betting syndicate at Santacruz and arrested four bookies.

Bets had been placed on the T20 league in Australia. Thakkar has various cases against him in Mumbai and Thane, said Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector, Santacruz police station.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates